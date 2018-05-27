WATCH: Former Secret Service Agent Tackles Whether the FBI Spied on Trump — He Has Some Words for the Media

While appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Saturday, former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino ripped into the media’s coverage of whether or not the FBI spied on President Donald Trump’s campaign.

For Bongino, however, it was clear that the word “informant” was just a euphemism for “spy”:

“It’s a spy. A spy. You know […] we are all dumber for having this conversation. I’m sorry. Abby, Pete, you are going to lose 10 IQ points after this conversation. This is the dumbest conversation in American history. Let me just lay it out really simple you for the liberals and their goofballs in the media, the Pravda media that are covering up for this. The FBI had a person who was getting information on the Trump team that was being used to spy on the Trump team. That’s called a spy. S-P-Y. A spy. I cannot believe we are seriously having this conversation.” – READ MORE

