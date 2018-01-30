WATCH: Former Secret Service Agent Says Classified Memo Will Absolutely Expose the Democratic Party

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino ripped into those, specifically Democrats in Congress, who, according to him, want to “bury” the memo that reportedly details FBI abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“Well, this is very, very damaging for the Democrats,” he told “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “Guys, don’t you find it a little bit curious that the Democrats who only seem to be interested in transparency when it comes to everything Donald Trump are now doing everything in their power to bury this memo?”

“I’m telling you, what’s likely to be in this memo is an absolute exposing of the Democrat Party of supporters of police state spying. There is no two ways around it and there is a critical question we have to ask ourselves going forward,” he added. – READ MORE

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced just last week he had uncovered clear evidence showing the Obama administration’s abuse of the surveillance program, and recent reports from Washington have alluded to the existence of a memo that could lay bare the extent of that abuse.

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino, who served in the White House from 2006-2011 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, believes this could be the evidence that will change the public’s view of Obama:

Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed for all to see. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 18, 2018

My sincere apologies for the expletive but SHIT IS ABOUT TO HIT THE FAN.

The former Obama administration’s going to have a lot of explaining to do. #Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

The American people MUST see what the Obama administration did in their names. #ReleasetheMemo and witness the unparalleled abuses of power and the police state tactics of the Obama administration. The hack media won’t be able to cover up the shitstorm that’s coming ashore. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

Dear @Comey,

You better prepare another one of your snippy tweets because you’re about to be exposed for the fraud you are. #ReleasetheMemo #Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

And Bongino, who has long said the FBI’s problems are at the top rather than the thousands of well-qualified and dedicated agents, couldn’t resist a shot at former FBI Director James Comey – READ MORE