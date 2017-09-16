WATCH: Former Clinton Staffer Blames SEXISM And ‘Black President’ For 2016 Election

Former communications director for Hillary Clinton Jess McIntosh stated on MSNBC Friday that Donald Trump’s election was both a “sexist reaction” to Hillary and a reaction to a black president.

McIntosh remarked, “…2016 was not just a sexist reaction to having a woman nominee. It was the backlash to having eight years of a black president and that’s why we saw that intersection of vitriol reach the level in 2016. It was the twofer–and that backlash created something like Donald Trump being able to rise the way he did.”

