WATCH: Forget ‘Deplorables,’ Trump Has A New Name For His Supporters

During the fiery 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald Trump and his loyal supporters stuck it to his opponent, Hillary Clinton, by embracing and appropriating the term “deplorables” after she stupidly condemned many Trump supporters as belonging in a “basket of deplorables.”

But now President Trump has a new name for his supporters: the “super elite.”

At a rally in North Dakota on Wednesday, the president made his pitch by first, naturally, railing against the “elite.”- READ MORE

