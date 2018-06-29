Politics TV
WATCH: Forget ‘Deplorables,’ Trump Has A New Name For His Supporters
During the fiery 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald Trump and his loyal supporters stuck it to his opponent, Hillary Clinton, by embracing and appropriating the term “deplorables” after she stupidly condemned many Trump supporters as belonging in a “basket of deplorables.”
But now President Trump has a new name for his supporters: the “super elite.”
At a rally in North Dakota on Wednesday, the president made his pitch by first, naturally, railing against the “elite.”- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
During the fiery 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald Trump and his loyal supporters stuck it to his opponent, Hillary Clinton, by embracing and appropriating the term "deplorables" after she stupidly condemned many Trump supporters as belonging in a "basket of deplorables."