WATCH: FORD ADMITS TO EXTENSIVE HISTORY OF INTERNATIONAL AIR TRAVEL DESPITE FEAR OF FLYING

Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford admitted to extensive domestic and international air travel from her home in California, despite her saying she fears flying.

The fear of flying was used as an excuse for Ford not being able to testify in a timely manner before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The prosecutor brought in by the GOP Senate judiciary, Rachel Mitchell, asked the California resident, “Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?”- READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE