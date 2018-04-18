View our Privacy Policy

WATCH: Focus Group Reacts To Comey’s Interview

On Sunday, CNN conducted a focus group in South Carolina during former FBI director James Comey’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

The group, comprised of 23 members of the Charleston County Republican Party, was not impressed with Comey and how he came off. – READ MORE

