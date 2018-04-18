WATCH: Focus Group Reacts To Comey’s Interview

On Sunday, CNN conducted a focus group in South Carolina during former FBI director James Comey’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

Trump Supporters React To Comey Interview In CNN Focus Group: -“He seemed weak.”

-“Thin-skinned.”

-“He is 6’8″, tall but very little man.”

-“He diminished the office of the FBI.” pic.twitter.com/3cKzOrNVto — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 17, 2018

The group, comprised of 23 members of the Charleston County Republican Party, was not impressed with Comey and how he came off. – READ MORE

