WATCH: Focus Group Reacts To Comey’s Interview
On Sunday, CNN conducted a focus group in South Carolina during former FBI director James Comey’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.
Trump Supporters React To Comey Interview In CNN Focus Group:
-“He seemed weak.”
-“Thin-skinned.”
-“He is 6’8″, tall but very little man.”
-“He diminished the office of the FBI.” pic.twitter.com/3cKzOrNVto
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 17, 2018
The group, comprised of 23 members of the Charleston County Republican Party, was not impressed with Comey and how he came off.
