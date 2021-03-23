WATCH: FNC’s Faulkner Breaks into Trump Interview to Wrongly Report Resignation of Biden DHS Secretary

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner during her Monday program interrupted her interview with former President Donald Trump to report the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas resigned.

Faulkner said, “I want to get to this because it just happened now. I want to check with our producers. The DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned Mr. President.”

Trump said, “I’m not surprised. Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”

Listening to producers on her earpiece, Faulkner said, “Hold on. Let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time. Forgive me. Forgive me. That has not happened. And I apologize.” – READ MORE

