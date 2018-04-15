WATCH: Fmr. Clinton Staffer Destroys Comey with Brutal On-Air Admission

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to embark on a tour promoting his new memoir that is expected to be highly critical of President Donald Trump, and while much of the liberal media eagerly await the book’s release, there are surprisingly some anti-Trump Democrats who will nevertheless take a pass on it.

In preparation for the release, the Republican National Committee launched an aggressive PR campaign to peg the former director as “Lyin’ Comey” and plan to push back against any “misstatements” and fact check all of the assertions and “contradictions” put forward in the book or accompanying media appearances, according to Fox News.

The RNC appears to have an unlikely ally of sorts in that effort — long-time Clinton associate, adviser to former President Bill Clinton and CNN commentator Paul Begala — who was recently quite critical of Comey and his new book, according to The Daily Caller.

“I have no love for James Comey. I’m with the RNC on this,” said Begala during a Thursday appearance on CNN. “I don’t know if he’s a liar, though. That’s a difference. He’s not a liar.” – READ MORE

