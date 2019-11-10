WATCH: First Muslim Somali Woman Wins City Council Seat in MN, Doesn’t Speak English During Acceptance Speech

Share:

The very first Somali Muslim woman has just won a seat on the St. Louis Park City Council in Minnesota.

Democrat Nadia Mohamed says she was called to run for office because she “realized” how much her voice was needed.

Mohamed is a 23-year-old Somali refugee who entered America when she was 10-years-old, and now she was just elected as a council member.

“The American Dream.” 🙄

Her political goals include pushing for affordable housing, climate change, and racial equity. The typical globalist, America-hating garbage we hear from these types who refuse to assimilate to our – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply