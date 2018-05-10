Politics TV
WATCH: First Four Words NK Hostage Said After Stepping Foot In America Were Pure Gold
“How does it feel to be home?” a reporter shouted over jet engines. Trump turned to Kim Dong-Chul and re-asked the question. Dong-Chul spoke through an interpreter and said four words, “It’s like a dream.”
He went on to say, “We are very, very happy.”
When asked how he was treated by the North Koreans, Dong-Chul said, “We were treated in many different ways. He went on to explain that they performed labor but were treated humanely when in need. – READ MORE
Three American hostages returned to the United States early Thursday morning after intense pressure and strategic diplomacy by the Trump administration. The hostages, who spent at least a year in ca
The Daily Caller