WATCH: First Four Words NK Hostage Said After Stepping Foot In America Were Pure Gold

“How does it feel to be home?” a reporter shouted over jet engines. Trump turned to Kim Dong-Chul and re-asked the question. Dong-Chul spoke through an interpreter and said four words, “It’s like a dream.”

He went on to say, “We are very, very happy.”

When asked how he was treated by the North Koreans, Dong-Chul said, “We were treated in many different ways. He went on to explain that they performed labor but were treated humanely when in need. – READ MORE

