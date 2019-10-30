WATCH: ‘First-Ever’ Extensive Look Inside Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’

On Monday, two reporters posted video from inside registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called “Pedophile Island.”

We Are Change’s Luke Rudkowski and the Dollar Vigilante’s Jeff Berwick stormed Little St. James Island and explained to viewers what they found in a video posted to YouTube.

While there has been drone footage of the isolated area, where Epstein and other high-profile figures allegedly engaged in pedophilia, there is limited footage from on the ground.

Some of the interesting things shown in the video are bizarre gargoyles found around the island, the secluded “massage” area, and Epstein’s infamous temple. – READ MORE

