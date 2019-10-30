WATCH: ‘First-Ever’ Extensive Look Inside Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’

On Monday, two reporters posted video from inside registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called “Pedophile Island.”

We Are Change’s Luke Rudkowski and the Dollar Vigilante’s Jeff Berwick stormed Little St. James Island and explained to viewers what they found in a video posted to YouTube.

While there has been drone footage of the isolated area, where Epstein and other high-profile figures allegedly engaged in pedophilia, there is limited footage from on the ground.

Just some of the strange art I found on Jeffrey Epstein’s Island, video will be out later tonight so make sure you are subscribed to get it first HERE – https://t.co/uhFv8SmU03 #Epstein pic.twitter.com/Nzlk6UqDtg — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 28, 2019

Some of the interesting things shown in the video are bizarre gargoyles found around the island, the secluded "massage" area, and Epstein's infamous temple.