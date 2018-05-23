WATCH: Firefight between Florida police, man who stormed Trump resort seen in newly released bodycam video

Police on Monday released dramatic video showing a firefight between officers and the suspect who stormed the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club early Friday carrying an American flag and shouting derogatory words about the president.

The video from the Miami-Dade Police Department, according to WSVN, showed an officer firing and ducking for cover. Officers could be heard shooting back and forth as they moved through the hotel looking to neutralize the suspect. According to police, 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi fired at a chandelier before exchanging gunfire with officers, who shot him in the legs and took him into custody.

Miami-Dade County jail records showed Oddi was booked Sunday evening while still wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown.

Oddi was held without bond on charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, burglary with assault, criminal mischief, grand theft and falsely pulling a fire alarm. – READ MORE

