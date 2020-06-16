WATCH: Filmmaker Tells Black Lives Matter Protests Statistics About Police Shootings, Gets Told To ‘F—k off’

A new video from documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz uses statistics reported by The Washington Post and a study from two universities to suggest that police brutality is not about race.

Horowitz begins the video by explaining that statistics show more armed and unarmed white people are killed by police each year than any other race.

“The protests that have convulsed our nation are based on the premise that the police are racist writ large and that they target black people for death. But the statistics don’t support that conclusion,” Horowitz says.

“In fact, the data shows the exact opposite. According to The Washington Post and a new joint study by Michigan State University and the University of Maryland, which tracked every police shooting in every precinct across the country, it found that more white people are killed by police, both armed and unarmed, and controlling for crime rates, white people are disproportionately killed by officers. In fact, when there is a police shooting, black citizens are more likely to have been shot by black officers,” he adds. – READ MORE

