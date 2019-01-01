WATCH: Feminist Promotes, Brags About Abortion To CHILDREN In Shocking Video

A jarring eight-minute video from Cut’s HiHo brand released on Friday features feminist and “Shout Your Abortion” movement founder Amelia Bonow promoting abortion to children. The segment is predictably filled with anti-science and pro-abortion talking points and includes Bonow bragging about her own abortion to the young boys and girls.

Notably, Bonow tells the children that an abortion procedure “sucks out the pregnancy,” comparing its seriousness to that of a dentist appointment. She also frames the murder of the unborn in religious terms, calling it part of “God’s plan.”

The video, which has racked up nearly 780,000 views as of Monday morning, has been thoroughly ripped apart by viewers as “propaganda” and blatant “indoctrination” of our youth with scientific fallacies.

“You go to the doctor, and they put this little straw inside of your cervix, and then inside of your uterus, and then they just suck the pregnancy out,” Bonow tells two young girls. “And it was like a crappy dentist appointment or something. It was just like, ‘This is a body thing that’s kind of uncomfortable,’ but then it was over, and I felt really just grateful that I wasn’t pregnant anymore.” – READ MORE