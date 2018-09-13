WATCH: FEMA Chief Schools ABC After They Try to Get Him to Bash Trump on Puerto Rico

Wednesday morning the networks continued their rage against President Trump for praising the federal response to Hurricane Maria last year from the Oval Office and on Twitter. Cecilia Vega issued her own scathing report on ABC’s Good Morning America, bashing Trump before anchor Robin Roberts brought on FEMA Chief Brock Long to get him to do the same. Unfortunately for the liberal network, the FEMA official didn’t exactly give them the politically motivated answers they were looking for.

After asking generalities about the new storm, Hurricane Florence, and how people affected could best respond to it, Roberts tried to get the official to bash the administration with two questions. First Roberts brought up a report from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow claiming that the Department of Homeland Security redirected ten million dollars from the federal emergency agency to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, asking if aid for Florence would be hindered by that move. Long quickly shot down the hype:

No, not at all. It’s just an attempt to divert away from the life safety issues of Florence. It does not come out of the disaster relief fund that funds everything behind me, that funds everything in the field. So it’s a non issue for us at this moment. – READ MORE

The editorial board of the Washington Post has declared that President Trump is “complicit” for Hurricane Florence because of his views on climate change.

The massive storm has not made landfall yet, but the Post published a column on Wednesday headlined, “Another hurricane is about to batter our coast. Trump is complicit.”

The piece also notes that Trump has given “good advice” when issuing hurricane warnings via his Twitter feed before it launched an attack on the president.

“When it comes to extreme weather, Mr. Trump is complicit. He plays down humans’ role in increasing the risks, and he continues to dismantle efforts to address those risks. It is hard to attribute any single weather event to climate change. But there is no reasonable doubt that humans are priming the Earth’s systems to produce disasters,” the editorial board wrote.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ paper then quotes a climate researcher who said that previous hurricanes would not have produced so much rain without “human-induced climate change” and Florence is another indication of global warming.

“With depressingly ironic timing, the Trump administration announced Tuesday a plan to roll back federal rules on methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is the main component in natural gas. Drillers and transporters of the fuel were supposed to be more careful about letting it waft into the atmosphere, which is nothing more than rank resource waste that also harms the environment,” the Post’s editorial board wrote. “The Trump administration has now attacked all three pillars of President Barack Obama’s climate-change plan.” – READ MORE