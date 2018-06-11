Politics TV
WATCH: Feinstein Admits She Didn’t Really Follow Immigration Issues Until Trump
California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a Sunday interview that she didn’t know about issues regarding the treatment of illegal immigrants until the Trump administration.
“Candidly, I didn’t really know enough about it at that time enough to focus on it. I do know enough about it now,” Feinstein said on CNN’s “State Of The Union” Sunday morning. Feinstein was referencing the policy of separating illegal immigrants who are arrested from their children. – READ MORE
