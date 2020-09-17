WATCH: FBI’s Wray Testifies — ‘White People Are Most Violent Extremists’, NOT ANTIFA or BLM

This is why the FBI is and continues to be a national joke.

FBI Dir. Chris Wray testifies that “people ascribing to some sort of white supremacist-type ideology” are the “biggest chunk” of racially motivated violent extremism, which is the largest segment of the domestic terrorism category.”

In other comments, Wray testified that ANTIFA is not a terrorist organization.

