Watch FBI agent Peter Strzok’s congressional testimony live

FBI agent Peter Strzok, who President Donald Trump has accused of committing “treason,” will testify in public for the first time Thursday and is expected to be grilled about the anti-Trump text messages he sent during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Strzok, who led the Hillary Clinton email investigation and then was detailed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation, will testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, roughly two weeks after facing 11 hours of questions from Republicans and Democrats behind closed doors.

Strzok’s appearance comes as House Republicans have demanded testimony from former FBI lawyer Lisa Page after she did not comply with a subpoena to appear before the committee for a closed-door interview on Wednesday. – READ MORE

A defiant Peter Strzok said the scrutiny he is facing over his anti-Trump text messages amounts to “just another victory notch in Putin’s belt,” according to the FBI official’s remarks prepared to be delivered before House committees Thursday morning.

Strzok, who is slated to testify in a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee Thursday, has been in political crosshairs for months over revelations of anti-Trump text messages exchanged with his lover, and former bureau colleague, Lisa Page.

Strzok will say in his opening statement, obtained by the Associated Press, that he has never allowed personal opinions to affect his work, that he knew information during the campaign that had the potential to damage then-candidate Donald Trump but never contemplated leaking it to the press, and that recent congressional focus on him is misguided and plays into “our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart.”

Strzok’s messages were first revealed by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. The latest text, which was revealed in the inspector general’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investigation, showed Strzok vowing to “stop” Trump from becoming president.- READ MORE

