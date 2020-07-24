A dopey and masked Dr. Fauci finally flattened the curve.

And the fastball.

But not the stinker sinker.

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch before the Nationals-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/04Tbkh7Voa — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2020

WATCH: FAUCI Throws Out First Pitch of MLB Season — Ball Social Distances Itself Far Away from Home Plate https://truepundit.com/watch-fauci-throws-out-first-pitch-of-mlb-season-ball-social-distances-itself-far-away-from-home-plate/

What a surprise: The Ball went Far Left. https://t.co/aQ5ygcEmzp — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) July 24, 2020

He’s still a better pitcher than a doctor. https://t.co/aQ5ygcEmzp — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) July 24, 2020

