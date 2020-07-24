WATCH: FAUCI Throws Out First Pitch of MLB Season — Ball Social Distances Itself Far Away from Home Plate

Share:

A dopey and masked Dr. Fauci finally flattened the curve.

And the fastball.

But not the stinker sinker.

WATCH: FAUCI Throws Out First Pitch of MLB Season — Ball Social Distances Itself Far Away from Home Plate https://truepundit.com/watch-fauci-throws-out-first-pitch-of-mlb-season-ball-social-distances-itself-far-away-from-home-plate/

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.