WATCH: Father Whose Daughter Was Slain By MS-13 Has A Harsh Message For The Media Attacking Trump

Rob Mickens, whose daughter was murdered by MS-13, said on Fox News Wednesday that he thinks the gang members are “animals.”

President Donald Trump has doubled down several times on his claims that MS-13 members are animals, despite blowback from the media and Democrats who say he should not dehumanize them.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson asked Mickens how he felt about the controversy surrounding Trump’s comments. – READ MORE

