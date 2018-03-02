WATCH: Father Shares What Trump Did For Him After He Lost His Son To Drugs

True Pundit

President Donald Trump held a summit on the opioid crisis at the White House Thursday.

Steve told the room:

I remember the hug you gave me when I felt always lost. I lost my son in 2011…

He was a great kid. He detoxed the first night with me. He was my special child. If I lost him — I always felt hopeless before you were elected. I have never lobbied my friend about anything. I just supported you. I so believe in you. If my son knew that you were going to take up this battle, oh, my gosh, he must be upstairs applauding every day. I’m so grateful. –  READ MORE

