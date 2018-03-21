True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: ‘Fake News Hypocrite’ Brooke Baldwin Asks Porn Star For Explicit Details About What Trump Allegedly Wanted From Her

Posted on by
Share:

On Tuesday, hypocritical CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin interviewed a porn star and asked her to reveal raunchy details about what Donald Trump allegedly wanted from her. That breathless interview was slammed by sports analyst Clay Travis, who called Baldwin a “fake news hypocrite.”

Baldwin interviewed Alana Evans, who claimed, “I was uncomfortable with the situation because it was Donald Trump.”

Baldwin previously had a meltdown when sports analyst Clay Travis appeared on her show and mentioned that he liked “boobs.” Appearing distressed, Baldwin kicked Travis off the show. After Baldwin conducted her salacious interview with Evans, Travis called her out for it – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: 'Fake News Hypocrite' Brooke Baldwin Asks Porn Star For Explicit Details About What Trump Allegedly Wanted From Her
WATCH: 'Fake News Hypocrite' Brooke Baldwin Asks Porn Star For Explicit Details About What Trump Allegedly Wanted From Her

On Tuesday, hypocritical CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin interviewed a porn star and asked her to reveal raunchy details about what Donald Trump allegedly wanted from her. That breathless interview was slammed by sports analyst Clay Travis, who called Baldwin a "fake news hypocrite."
Daily Wire Daily Wire

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: