WATCH: ‘Fake News Hypocrite’ Brooke Baldwin Asks Porn Star For Explicit Details About What Trump Allegedly Wanted From Her

.@BrookeBCNN interviews a porn star and asks for explicit details of what Trump allegedly wanted from her. The porn star, who gets paid to have sex for a living, says “I didn’t feel comfortable with the situation because it was Donald Trump.”https://t.co/GyZTVYIgEZ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 20, 2018

On Tuesday, hypocritical CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin interviewed a porn star and asked her to reveal raunchy details about what Donald Trump allegedly wanted from her. That breathless interview was slammed by sports analyst Clay Travis, who called Baldwin a “fake news hypocrite.”

Baldwin interviewed Alana Evans, who claimed, “I was uncomfortable with the situation because it was Donald Trump.”

Hey @BrookeBCNN I hope the porn star you had on today discussing explicit sex acts didn’t trigger you and mention the word boobs. You fake news hypocrite. #boobs pic.twitter.com/IIqXyw4tRz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 20, 2018

Baldwin previously had a meltdown when sports analyst Clay Travis appeared on her show and mentioned that he liked “boobs.” Appearing distressed, Baldwin kicked Travis off the show. After Baldwin conducted her salacious interview with Evans, Travis called her out for it – READ MORE

