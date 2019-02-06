WATCH: Fairfax suggests Gov. Northam could be behind leaked sexual assault allegation

Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax on Monday, when asked by a reporter, did not rule out the possibility that embattled Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam could be secretly pushing a newly revealed sexual assault allegation against Fairfax to derail his possible ascension to the governorship.

Asked about the statement by the political action committee, which has supported Fairfax in the past, Fairfax did not dispute that Northam’s team could be responsible.

“Collective PAC has made its statement — you know, I don’t know precisely where this is coming from, you know, we’ve heard different things,” Fairfax said. “But here’s the thing: Does anybody think it’s any coincidence that on the eve of my potentially being elevated, that that’s when this uncorroborated smear comes out – does anybody believe that’s a coincidence? I don’t think anybody believes that’s a coincidence.”

He continued: “This is not the first time this was brought up. It was a year ago this was brought up. And The Post investigated three months, dropped the story, did not do it, and they did not do it because it was uncorroborated, and it was uncorroborated because it was not true.”

But on Monday, The Washington Post pushed back against Fairfax's claim that the newspaper found serious problems with the original sexual misconduct accusation when it initially opted not to publish the account.