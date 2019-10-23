WATCH: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laughs at Maxine Waters attack

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t contain his laughter during a House hearing today when Rep. Maxine Waters accused him of “stepping on or over anyone, including your competitors, women, people of color, your own users, and even our democracy to get what you want.”

Zuckerberg is before the House Financial Services Committee and Waters laid into him right from the start.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, each month, 2.7 billion people use your products, that’s over a third of the world’s population,” Waters lectured the CEO.

“That’s huge. That’s so big that it’s clear to me, and to anyone who hears this list, that perhaps you believe you’re above the law. And it appears that you’re aggressively increasing the size of your company,” she continued, “and are willing to step on or over anyone, including your competitors, women, people of color, your own users, and even our democracy to get what you want.” – READ MORE