WATCH: Ex-Obama Official Turns Into Laughingstock With Sick Claim About Obama and ISIS

Marie Harf hasn’t gotten any smarter since she joined Fox News.

During an appearance on “The Five” this week, the former State Department spokeswoman-turned-Fox-contributor claimed that President Donald Trump basically owes his success against the Islamic State group to former President Barack Obama.

“The strategy that has led to a virtual defeat of ISIS in the caliphate … is largely a strategy that was laid out during the Obama administration by military commanders,” she said Wednesday.

“President Trump has loosened the rules of engagement. He has allowed the military to use more bombs for example and so I think that has helped,” she added, signaling her belief that Trump’s rule changes were simply icing on a cake baked by Obama and crew. – READ MORE

