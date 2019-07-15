WATCH: Ex-ICE director explodes at Dem Rep who exploits children to score political points

Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, unloaded on Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.), who exploited children in an attempt to score political points during a contentious House Oversight Committee hearing on Friday.

When it was Garcia’s turn to question Homan, he launched a half-dozen politically charged questions at the career-ICE official. He said:

Mr Homan, do you understand that the consequences of separation of many children will be lifelong trauma and carried across generations? Have we not learned from the interment of Japanese Americans? Mr. Homan, I’m a father. Do you have children? How can you possibly allow this to happen under your watch? Do you not care? Is it because these children don’t look like children that are around you? I don’t get it. Have you ever held a deceased child in your arms?

"First of all, your comments are disgusting," Homan responded as Garcia attempted to interrupt.