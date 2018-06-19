WATCH: Everyone Is Talking About This Reporter’s Meltdown At Senate Intelligence Hearing

Over the right shoulder of Michael Horowitz at the Senate Judiciary hearing, Examiner reporter Kelly Cohen can be seen looking at her phone and having a complete mental breakdown.

“WHAT?” she clearly mouths. She then sits motionless in her chair with an expression of pure shock and disbelief.

She had this to say about the incident:

just found out barry trotz has resigned and i just had to have a full on silent meltdown in the middle of this senate judiciary hearing — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) June 18, 2018

She would then quickly learn that the moment was caught on camera and had become pure internet gold.

yep. here is said silent meltdown capture in camera (thanks for the screengrab @MDBaKaPaulK!) pic.twitter.com/IBAMmH1u4N — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) June 18, 2018

When you find out that Barry Trotz resigned in the middle of a senate hearing @politiCOHEN_ pic.twitter.com/YLxUsIMktV — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) June 18, 2018

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1