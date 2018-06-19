Politics Sports TV
WATCH: Everyone Is Talking About This Reporter’s Meltdown At Senate Intelligence Hearing
Over the right shoulder of Michael Horowitz at the Senate Judiciary hearing, Examiner reporter Kelly Cohen can be seen looking at her phone and having a complete mental breakdown.
“WHAT?” she clearly mouths. She then sits motionless in her chair with an expression of pure shock and disbelief.
She had this to say about the incident:
just found out barry trotz has resigned and i just had to have a full on silent meltdown in the middle of this senate judiciary hearing
— kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) June 18, 2018
She would then quickly learn that the moment was caught on camera and had become pure internet gold.
yep. here is said silent meltdown capture in camera (thanks for the screengrab @MDBaKaPaulK!) pic.twitter.com/IBAMmH1u4N
— kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) June 18, 2018
When you find out that Barry Trotz resigned in the middle of a senate hearing @politiCOHEN_ pic.twitter.com/YLxUsIMktV
— Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) June 18, 2018