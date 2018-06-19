True Pundit

WATCH: Everyone Is Talking About This Reporter’s Meltdown At Senate Intelligence Hearing

Over the right shoulder of Michael Horowitz at the Senate Judiciary hearing, Examiner reporter Kelly Cohen can be seen looking at her phone and having a complete mental breakdown.

“WHAT?” she clearly mouths. She then sits motionless in her chair with an expression of pure shock and disbelief.

She had this to say about the incident:

She would then quickly learn that the moment was caught on camera and had become pure internet gold.

