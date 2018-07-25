WATCH: Even VFW Boos Liberal Fake News Media at Trump Speech in KC

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) said Tuesday that the organization is “disappointed” in its national convention attendees who booed the media during President Trump’s speech earlier in the day.

“We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press,” VFW spokeswoman Randi Law said in a statement to The Hill. “We rely on the media to help spread the VFW’s message, and CNN, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there.”

The president spoke to the VFW convention in Kansas City, Mo., delivering a wide-ranging speech in which he touted his relationship with North Korea, criticized other countries' trade practices and railed against illegal immigration.