True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Even Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin Is Slamming Hillary Clinton for Trump Voter Comments

Posted on by
Share:

Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) criticized former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s comments about President Donald Trump’s voters.

During a speaking engagement in India, Clinton said Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan targeted people who didn’t like “black people getting rights” and “women getting jobs.”

She went on to say that white women who voted for the Republican candidate did so because their boss, son, husband, or a man in their lives told them to.

Her comments largely drew criticism, including from those within her own party, and on Sunday, Durbin weighed in. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: