WATCH: Even Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin Is Slamming Hillary Clinton for Trump Voter Comments
Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) criticized former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s comments about President Donald Trump’s voters.
During a speaking engagement in India, Clinton said Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan targeted people who didn’t like “black people getting rights” and “women getting jobs.”
She went on to say that white women who voted for the Republican candidate did so because their boss, son, husband, or a man in their lives told them to.
Her comments largely drew criticism, including from those within her own party, and on Sunday, Durbin weighed in.