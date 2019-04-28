WATCH: Even CNN’s Tapper Admits Trump Didn’t Call Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists ‘Very Fine People’

CNN’s Jake Tapper admitted during a panel discussion on Friday that President Donald Trump did not call neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people” in the aftermath of the events that unfolded in Charlottesville two years ago.

Even CNN's Jake Tapper admits that President Donald Trump condemned neo-Nazis and white supremacists: “He’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people” pic.twitter.com/2hy1rQp8nP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 26, 2019

The topic came up after Trump responded to comments made by Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, who falsely suggested in his campaign launch video that Trump referred to neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “very fine people.”

“I have answered that question, and if you look at what I said, you will see that question was answered perfectly,” Trump said Friday in reference to Biden’s comments. – READ MORE