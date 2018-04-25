WATCH: Even CNN Had To Stop And Praise Melania For ‘Stealing The Show’

First lady Melania Trump’s outfit was so great that even CNN’s Brooke Baldwin pointed it out.

“The first lady stealing the show alongside the French first family today. We’ll talk about this fashion choice,” Baldwin said. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump took the internet by storm when she welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, wearing an all-white outfit featuring a stunning hat.

Melania’s suit was designed by Hervé Pierre, and it came in at $2,195 from the Michael Kors Collection. Pierre also designed her white inauguration gown.

Melania also sported her signature high heels. This time, she chose 4.7-inch heels created by French designer Christian Louboutin.

Melania likely chose the outfit because white is her favorite color. – READ MORE

Melania’s suit jacket is from the Michael Kors Collection, the office of the FLOTUS confirmed to ABC News today. The jacket appears to be Kors’ double crepe-sablé draped blazer, priced at $2,195, from the designer’s Spring 2018 collection. There is no word if the white, wide-brimmed hat is also a Kors design.

The Trumps were joined at the White House by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, who also wore white.

