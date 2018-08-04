WATCH: Eric Trump Makes Disturbing Claim About Threats To First Family

In a discussion with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday, Eric Trump addressed the “hypocrisy” of the media when it comes to dangerous rhetoric. Amid reckless, over-the-top rhetoric from many in the media, he said, his whole family has “had white powder show up at our house.”

“The hypocrisy is unlike anything you can imagine,” said Trump. “You have them attacking Barron, you have them attacking Tiffany, you have them attacking our entire family. You have them spewing garbage every single day on CNN and all these other networks about my father. Covering nonsense while forgetting about the fact that our economy grew at 4.1%, that we have the lowest unemployment in history, that jobs are coming back to the country, that the stock market’s at record high… So they spew nonsense all day, then little Jim Acosta gets belittled at a rally and all of a sudden I’m holier than [thou].”

"I've been threatened, our family's been threatened — all of us. We've all had white powder show up at our house," he said. "There's no moral outrage about that."

