WATCH: Eric Holder says he could ‘unify the country’ if he defeated Trump in 2020

Former Attorney General Eric Holder says Americans would be able to count on him to “unify the country” if he became the 46th U.S. commander in chief.

The man who once told New York Times’ Alex Burns that he wanted to “make redistricting sexy again” sat down with the reporter again this week to talk about a wide range of issues — including a possible presidential run.

Mr. Holder said during an hourlong interview that he was still open to the idea of a 2020 presidential campaign that could pit him against President Trump. – READ MORE

