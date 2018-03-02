WATCH: Eric Bolling Reveals How Trump Comforted Him Through The Loss Of His Son To Opioid

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling revealed at a Thursday White House summit on the opioid crisis two phone calls between himself and President Donald Trump after losing his son to a drug overdose.

Bolling said the day after the loss of his son on September 9, 2017, his phone rang before a meeting with a doctor on the day he was to see his son’s body at the coroner’s office. “It was President Trump, he said ‘Eric, I don’t how you’re doing I just want you to know you’re in my thoughts and in my prayers.’” – READ MORE

