WATCH: ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself,’ Former Navy SEAL Blurts Out on Fox News While Talking About Military Dogs

former Navy SEAL who was invited on Fox News to discuss military dogs, stunned news presenter Jesse Waters when he suddenly blurted out that notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “didn’t kill himself.”

Mike Ritland, a K-9 trainer and the founder of Warrior Dog Foundation, appeared on Watters’ World on Saturday to discuss Conan, the heroic dog who helped U.S. troops take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the special ops raid in Syria last week, as first reported by Newsweek.

I certainly did not see that one coming…. pic.twitter.com/RRWflv1jZW — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 3, 2019

The non-profit organization, based in Commerce, Texas, is dedicated to helping military dogs who have completed their service.

At the end of the segment on Watters' show, Ritland asked if he could offer a PSA to anyone considering adopting a military dog—but he also slipped in a theory about the death of convicted millionaire Epstein.