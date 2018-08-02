True Pundit

Politics Security

WATCH EPIC: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Beat CNN’s Jim Acosta and MSM Like a Rented Mule (Video)

Posted on by
Share:

This was Epic. CNN’s Jim Acosta just suffered his worst public humiliation yet.

And it is one folks won’t soon forget.

“This Sarah Sanders vs. Acosta exchange

Acosta: “Is the press the enemy of the people?”

Sarah: “The media has attacked me personally on a number of occasions, including your own network [CNN]. Said I should be harassed as a life sentence, that I should be choked….”

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: