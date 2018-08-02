WATCH EPIC: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Beat CNN’s Jim Acosta and MSM Like a Rented Mule (Video)

This was Epic. CNN’s Jim Acosta just suffered his worst public humiliation yet.

And it is one folks won’t soon forget.

“This Sarah Sanders vs. Acosta exchange

Acosta: “Is the press the enemy of the people?”

Sarah: “The media has attacked me personally on a number of occasions, including your own network [CNN]. Said I should be harassed as a life sentence, that I should be choked….”

