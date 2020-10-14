WATCH: Embarrassing footage from Biden event shows Trump supporters drowning out the candidate with chants of ‘Four More Years’ — from hundreds of feet away

Just days after virtually no one showed up to see him speak in Phoenix, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had another embarrassing campaign moment, this time in Ohio.

While speaking Monday at a drive-in event in Toledo about jobs and the economy, the former vice president was repeatedly drowned out by supporters of President Trump chanting “Four More Years!”

Footage from the event posted on Twitter by NBC News reporter Marianna Sotomayor show Biden speaking in front of parked cars while the Trump supporters, located hundreds of feet away and across the street, waved flags and made enough noise that Biden couldn’t be heard clearly. – READ MORE

