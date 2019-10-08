WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres stands up to Twitter mob, defends appearing with ‘friend’ George W. Bush

Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres took a stand against the Twitter mob after receiving backlash for appearing at a football game next to former President George W. Bush, whom she calls a “friend.”

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

During her monologue on Monday, DeGeneres told the audience that she and Portia de Rossi were invited to a Dallas Cowboys game by Charlotte Jones, daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

She was seen in the suite sitting next to Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

“When we were invited, I was aware that I was going to be surrounded with people from very different views and beliefs. And I’m not talking about politics… I was rooting for the Packers,” DeGeneres joked. “So I had to hide my cheese hat in Portia’s purse.”

However, DeGeneres faced heavy criticism on social media for appearing alongside Bush.

“People were upset,” DeGeneres said. “They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?… A lot of people were mad. And they did what people do when they’re mad… they tweet.” – READ MORE