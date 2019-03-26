WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Tells Colbert She Doesn’t Trust Barr’s Mueller Summary

Democrats are beginning to play the conspiracy card by suggesting that Attorney General William Barr somehow engaged in a cover-up when summarizing special counsel Robert Mueller’s submitted report that exonerates the president of Russian “collusion” allegations.

According to Fox News, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared on Stephen Colbert Monday night, where she expressed skepticism regarding Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report. When Colbert asked her if she trusted the report, she simply replied, “No.”

TONIGHT: Senator and Presidential hopeful @ewarren stopped by to talk about the Mueller report. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/X5gRG2OITM — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 25, 2019

"And you shouldn't have to ask me if I trust it," she emphatically told the late-night host. "We should see the whole report. When we see the whole report, we'll know what the basis is for this, period."