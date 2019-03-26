WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Tells Colbert She Doesn’t Trust Barr’s Mueller Summary

Democrats are beginning to play the conspiracy card by suggesting that Attorney General William Barr somehow engaged in a cover-up when summarizing special counsel Robert Mueller’s submitted report that exonerates the president of Russian “collusion” allegations.
According to Fox News, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared on Stephen Colbert Monday night, where she expressed skepticism regarding Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report. When Colbert asked her if she trusted the report, she simply replied, “No.”
“And you shouldn’t have to ask me if I trust it,” she emphatically told the late-night host. “We should see the whole report. When we see the whole report, we’ll know what the basis is for this, period.” – READ MORE