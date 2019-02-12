WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Has Her ‘Lock Him Up!’ Moment; Her Small Crowd Loves It

On Saturday, embattled Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially launched her presidential campaign — and within 24 hours rolled out her version of “Lock Her Up!” The small crowd at the event gave the senator a big cheer for her attempt at Trumpian rhetoric.

This is how Elizabeth Warren opened up her "first full day" of her presidential campaign: "By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person. But here’s how I see it–Donald Trump is not the only problem we’ve got." pic.twitter.com/hhzFiKdaC5 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) February 10, 2019

“Every day, there is a racist tweet, a hateful tweet — something really dark and ugly,” Warren said at a rather “intimate” campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Sunday. “And what are we as candidates, as activists, as the press, going to do about that? Are we going to chase after those every day? Are we going to let him use those to divide us?”

Then the senator — who was hit with more revelations about her past claims to being an “American Indian” last week — got to her less concise iteration of Trump’s famous “Lock Her Up!” chant that became a regular feature of his 2016 rallies, but this time directed back at the president.

“You know here’s what bothers me: By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president,” she said. “In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

Those gathered at the Cedar Rapids event loved it, responding in loud cheers and applause. – READ MORE