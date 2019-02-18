WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Gets Rattled By Heckler Calling Her Out For Lying

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was once again reminded that she exaggerated her Native American ancestry and was heckled during a campaign stop in Georgia.

While introducing herself to a crowd of about 1,000 supporters in a Lawrenceville high school, a man shouted “Why did you lie?” Warren replied back “Be easy, be easy,” while the crowd chanted her name and clapped.

The man was holding up a campaign sign that read “1/2020” as he was quickly escorted out of the building. Warren released DNA results examining her possible Native American ancestry last year in response to criticism from Republicans and President Donald Trump.

The test revealed she could be anywhere between 1/64th and 1/1,204th Native American. In early February, she apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking the test, which angered some tribal leaders who felt that being apart of the nation was rooted in centuries of culture and laws, not through DNA tests.

The incident came just days after Warren suggested President Trump “may not even be a free person” in 2020.- READ MORE