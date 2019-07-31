WATCH: Elizabeth Warren fields softball questions from 11-year-old reporter to prep for debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren took an unusual approach to prepping for the Democratic debate with a Monday stop in Ohio, where she fielded a hard hitting interview with Jaden Jefferson, an 11-year-old “freelance reporter” from Toledo.

“As an outspoken critic of the president, what do you think is the worst policy he initiated?” the youngster questioned in a video posted to his Twitter page, Jaden Reports.

“Oh, man. That’s hard. I mean, he’s done some really bad stuff every day,” Warren said in a somber and dramatic tone, “but when you think about the policy, I think it’s probably taking children away from their families down at the border, and doing it not to make our country safer, but really doing it to try to hurt human beings because if he can make them hurt a lot then maybe when they’re scared for their lives they won’t come here.

“And that just seems horrible to me,” she said.

The next softball: “What are you doing for equal opportunities for people of color?” – READ MORE