WATCH: ‘Dreamer’ Shreds the Narrative, Praises Trump and Tells Schumer and Pelosi to Stop ‘Using Us as Pawns’

Hilario Yanez, a “Dreamer” who was brought to the United States at only 1 year old, praised President Donald Trump on Saturday for his proposed solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Let me begin by first thanking Donald Trump for his leadership, his compassion and also the courage to take on this issue,” he told Fox News. “Here’s a guy who wants to provide a pathway to citizenship for myself and really make a difference in my life.”

Yanez advocated for border security and a wall, if it’s necessary, to prevent the United States from ending up in this situation again.

He called the diversity lottery “outdated” and recommended an immigration system based on skills so immigrants who come to America can contribute to the economy right away. – READ MORE

Some Dreamers – immigrants who were brought to America illegally as children – are threatening to leave the country if Congress doesn’t ink a deal to revive protections provided by former president Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Alex and Daniela Velez told CNN Money that Alex’s DACA status expires on March 6, and if there’s no deal, they’re gone.

“I will leave. I will leave America as soon as possible,” said Alex, a 19-year-old community college student who works at the clothing store Forever 21. “I want to be able to leave on my terms. I’m not going to be waiting for anyone to come for me.”

The girls came to America from Venezuela to escape the country’s oppressive socialist government, when Alex was four and Daniela was nine.

“When Hugo Chavez became president in the late 1990s, things started to change and become difficult for the middle class,” Daniella told CNN Money. – READ MORE

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Tuesday that many people eligible who were eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program may have chosen not to sign up because they are “too lazy to get off their ass.”

Kelly made the remark on Capitol Hill days ahead of Congress’ first government funding deadline since last month’s partial government shutdown, which centered on extending the program.

President Trump said he will support making the program permanent only if lawmakers agree to border wall funding and restrictions on legal immigration.

Kelly, speaking to reporters, addressed why Trump would support a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million people, rather than the smaller subset currently protected by DACA.

“There are 690,000 official DACA registrants and the president sent over what amounts to be two-and-a-half times that number, to 1.8 million,” Kelly said, reported Erica Werner of the Washington Post. “The difference between 690 [thousand] and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses, but they didn’t sign up.” – READ MORE