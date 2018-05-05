Entertainment Politics TV
WATCH: Drag Queen Contestant Impersonates Maxine Waters
Monique Heart, a contestant on this season of VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” did an impersonation of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Thursday’s show.
The contestants were participating in “Drag Race’s main event: The Snatch Game, a ruthless competition that, when executed with flair, is a delight to watch.”
Jezebel explains the Snatch Game for those unfamiliar with the show:
“As a parody of The Match Game, it is a chance for Ru’s queens to trot out their best celebrity impersonations; as such, the secondhand embarrassment that comes from watching performers you really care about flub and flounder is particularly sharp. With a few exceptions, everyone was for the most part a real mess.” – READ MORE
"I surely couldn't be friends with Donald Trump's little orange Cheeto ass," Heart said while impersonating Waters.