True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

WATCH: Drag Queen Contestant Impersonates Maxine Waters

Posted on by
Share:

Monique Heart, a contestant on this season of VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” did an impersonation of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Thursday’s show.

The contestants were participating in “Drag Race’s main event: The Snatch Game, a ruthless competition that, when executed with flair, is a delight to watch.”

Jezebel explains the Snatch Game for those unfamiliar with the show:

“As a parody of The Match Game, it is a chance for Ru’s queens to trot out their best celebrity impersonations; as such, the secondhand embarrassment that comes from watching performers you really care about flub and flounder is particularly sharp. With a few exceptions, everyone was for the most part a real mess.” READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Drag Queen Contestant Impersonates Maxine Waters
Drag Queen Contestant Impersonates Maxine Waters

"I surely couldn't be friends with Donald Trump's little orange Cheeto ass," Heart said while impersonating Waters.

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: