WATCH: Dr. David Katz explains how the US can reopen safely and why the lockdown is dangerous

Dr. Katz first made waves on March 20 with an op-ed in the New York Times titled “Is Our Fight Against Coronavirus Worse Than the Disease?” Katz pointed out that building immunity to the coronavirus is critical for bodies to fight off the infection.

Katz noted that the “deaths have been mainly clustered among the elderly, those with significant chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease, and those in both groups.”

He feared that “our efforts will do little to contain the virus because we have a resource-constrained, fragmented, perennially underfunded public health system.” Katz, who is the founding director of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center in Connecticut, added that quarantining everyone at home “increases mingling across generations that will expose the most vulnerable.”

Katz suggested that governments focus "resources on testing and protecting, in every way possible, all those people the data indicate are especially vulnerable to severe infection: the elderly, people with chronic diseases and the immunologically compromised."

