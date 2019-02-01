WATCH: Down Syndrome Man’s Speech About The Value Of Life Goes Viral After Hollywood Actor Shared It

“Fox & Friends” highlighted actor Ashton Kutcher on Thursday amid pro-choice controversy after he shared a video of a man with Down syndrome advocating how his life is worth living.

“In some cases, people terminate a pregnancy because of an illness or a disease — or Down’s syndrome, in some cases,” host Steve Doocy said. “I know that many women are screened for that.”

Kutcher shared the video of former special olympian and Down syndrome advocate Frank Stephens to his Facebook page Friday, with a caption that read: “Everyone’s life is valuable.”

Stevens was testifying before Congress in 2017 and spoke out against the idea of aborting fetuses with Down syndrome and said those who are pushing “this particular final solution” want to terminate people like him.

“No one knows more about life with Down syndrome than I do. Please remember this. I am a man with Down syndrome and my life is worth living,” he said.

“The people pushing this particular final solution are saying that people like me should not exist. That view is deeply prejudiced by an outdated idea of life with — of life with Down syndrome. Seriously, I have a great life.”

“He went on to say, talking about individuals with Down syndrome … ‘We are an unusually powerful source of happiness. A Harvard-based study has discovered that people with Down syndrome, as well as their parents and siblings, are happier than society at large. Surely happiness is worth something,’” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said.

The video has millions of views on Kutcher’s Facebook page.

