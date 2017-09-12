WATCH: Donald and Melania Pay Tribute To Victims Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will preside Monday over the 16th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial and lead a moment of silence in remembrance of lives lost on the day of the attacks. This will be the first 9/11 ceremony Trump will attend as President of the United States.

WATCH:

Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford are both expected to host the commemoration which will pay tribute to the 184 people killed in the attack at the Pentagon. – READ MORE