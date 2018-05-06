WATCH: Don Lemon Labels Trump as Racist, Claims It’s His ‘Obligation as a Journalist’

Calling the president of the United States “racist” is an obligation, CNN’s Don Lemon told a conference Friday.

Speaking at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit in New York City, Lemon also praised his network for remaining impartial during the Trump administration.

In January, after President Donald Trump was reported to have made disparaging comments about African nations — comments Trump denied making — Lemon called Trump “racist.”

On Friday, he defended his choice of words.

“On that night I said it, and I don’t regret saying it. I believe that to be true,” Lemon said. – READ MORE

