WATCH: Don Lemon begs Joe Biden to call for an end to riots because they’re hurting Democrats in the polls

CNN’s Don Lemon is panicking over the disastrous impact that far-left riots are having on the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/lqZl7nuKQ6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

CNN’s Don Lemon is ready for the riots in America to stop.

Not because people have been killed. Not because people have been seriously injured. Not because livelihoods have been ruined as entire blocks of cities are burned to the ground.

The riots must stop, Lemon said Tuesday night, because they’re starting to hurt Democrats in the polls.

With fewer than three months until Election Day, Lemon is concerned that Joe Biden’s chances of defeating President Donald Trump will decrease if Biden doesn’t publicly call for an end to rioting, blame it all on Trump, and promise to address police reform if he gets elected. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --