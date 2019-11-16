WATCH: Dolly Parton Brings Wholesome Christian Values Back to ‘Woke’ Country Music Awards

The “woke” disease is spreading. And it’s even ensnaring some of our greatest conservative institutions – like country music.

I am old enough to remember when country music was synonymous with conservatism. But not anymore. So many country artists today are “woke” and progressive. It’s a shame. The more that we allow secular conservatism into our music, churches, and politics, the farther away we get from God and wholesome Christian values.

The one and only @DollyParton lit up the stage at the #CMAawards with @4KingAndCountry and @ZWilliamsLive ✨🎶 Who loved that performance on @ABCNetwork as much as we did?! pic.twitter.com/n3xCjUb6qp — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2019

The Country Music Awards or “CMA’s” was once the last bastion of conservative values. Now, we have artists accepting awards and pushing their progressive secular agenda during their speeches or in their music.

So, it’s very nice when an old school Christian country music star like Dolly Parton stands up for traditional moral values and vows to bring a message of faith back front and center. – READ MORE